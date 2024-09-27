'12th Fail' special screening held at Supreme Court, CJI says, 'My eyes got moist'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM '12th Fail' special screening held at Supreme Court

A special screening of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail' was organised for Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges. The screening of the film on Wednesday was attended by the CJI, judges and more than 600 Supreme Court officials and their families. This was followed by a conversation between Justice Chandrachud and Chopra as well as the lead actors of the film, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

CJI said the film inspired the whole family

During the special screening of the film, apart from its team, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whose life the film is based, and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, also became part of the conversation. During this conversation, CJI DY Chandrachud said, 'I am sure that every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their sons, daughters, and friends and inspire them to take the country to new heights. Such films enable and inspire us to do something better every day of our lives for the people around us.'

Chief Justice praised Vidhu Vinod Chopra

During the special screening, the Chief Justice praised Vidhu Vinod Chopra and said that the way Vidhu Vinod Chopra has brought the real-life story on screen is commendable. The Chief Justice also said that both Vikrant and Medha have done a great job. 'They have lived the life and surroundings of their characters completely and made it a part of themselves while doing the film. I could feel it. There were moments in the film when I felt I needed a handkerchief, as my eyes were moist. This film gives a strong message of hope. On behalf of the entire staff and my colleagues at the Supreme Court, I would like to thank the team of '12th Fail' for spending the evening with us,' the CJI said.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed gratitude

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that he had the honour of screening the film for the Chief Justice. He said, 'It was one of the most enjoyable evenings of my life. Because I was watching the film sitting next to a person who understood everything I said in the film. He made me feel that spending five years of my life on this film was worthwhile. I am grateful to all the respected judges and members of the Supreme Court who took time out to join us. It was a magical evening.'

Let us tell you that the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023, and the story along with the acting in the film was also praised a lot. Vikrant Massey also won the Filmfare Best Actor (Critic) Award this year. It is significant to note that the film made with Rs 20 crore earned Rs 70 thousand at the box office.

