120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar ends suspense with mega announcement of his next film based on real life incidence

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios, has announced their next venture, titled '120 Bahadur'. The film is based on the life history of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. This military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice.

The first poster is here

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios dropped two intriguing motion posters, introducing Farhan Akhtar as Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. The first shoot schedule of the film begins today (Spetember 4th) in Ladakh. Farhan Akhtar, celebrated for his portrayal of strong on-screen personalities, will now be seen stepping into the role of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. His depiction of the Major's extraordinary bravery and leadership promises to resonate profoundly, highlighting the sacrifices made by India's armed forces during this pivotal historical moment.

About the film

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, '120 Bahadur' is set to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, the film aims not only to entertain but also to reverently honour the valour of India's armed forces. This film promises to provide a poignant glimpse into the sacrifices made by military heroes, further solidifying Excel Entertainment's reputation for delivering outstanding narratives that captivate audiences worldwide. The release date of '120 Bahadur' has not been revealed yet.

Farhan Akhtar returns to acting

It is significant to note that Farhan has returned to acting after a long time. He acted in the film Toofan opposite Mrunal Thakur in 2021. Though the actor has been producing projects back to back, the list includes names like Mirzapur 3, Madgaon Express, Angry Young Men, and Made In Heaven 2 among others. He will also return to the director's chair with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer Don 3. Recently, Farhan also released his new single 'Reach For The Stars'.

