10 Best Bollywood films inspired by true events: The Sky Is Pink to Uri: The Surgical Strike

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.IMDB.COM 10 best Bollywood films inspired by true events

10 Best Bollywood films inspired by true events: True stories have a way of pulling at the audience's emotions. The dramatic portrayal of real-life stories in larger-than-life movies has proven to be a lucrative formula in the film industry. From biopics to historical dramas to crime and war films, Bollywood has something for everyone’s preferences.

Here is a list of some of the top Bollywood films based on true stories that you should watch.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film is a depiction of the true events surrounding India's response to the Uri attacks in 2016. For its brilliance, the film received many National Film Awards. The cast's performances, including Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, were greatly praised by the audience.

Talvar

The news of the double murder of a teenage girl named Arushi and her domestic assistant in 2008 shook the entire country. The film masterfully conveys the suspense around the case. It perfectly conveys the feelings of everyone involved and keeps the audience guessing throughout the story.

The Sky Is Pink

The story is about Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl who had severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis. The film follows her short existence as well as the lives of her parents as they deal with their daughter's condition and their own relationship. The film, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and others, is a delightful watch.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Based on Dashrath Manjhi's true story, the film follows the main character as he carves a path through a mountain using only a chisel and a hammer. Manjhi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, is a motivational watch with powerful performances by the cast.

Kesari

The film is based on the legendary Battle of Saragarhi (1897), in which 21 Sikh warriors fought valiantly against an army of 10,000 Pashtun invaders. The film featuring Akshay Kumar was well praised for its story and acting, which appealed to the patriot in everyone.

Manto

Let us all agree that no one can write finer partition literature than Sadat Hassan Manto. Manto, though, was more than a writer; he was a character in his own right. This film is a narrative about the enigma known as Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance will be debated and appreciated by future generations.

Neerja

This biographical film tells the story of Neerja Bhanot, a valiant flight attendant who died protecting passengers during the 1986 Pan American aircraft hijacking. As the titular character, actress Sonam Kapoor gave one of her best performances in this thrilling and poignant drama.

Super 30

A touch too dramatic version of the story of teacher Anand Kumar, who was able to help 30 disadvantaged kids pass the JEE examinations through his Super 30 programme. Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, is an inspirational film that depicts Anand Kumar's journey in Bollywood style.

Special 26

A squad of scam artists acts as CBI investigators and raids the homes of businesspeople and politicians to steal their black money. And, yes, they are being pursued by the genuine CBI. It is based on the true-life Opera House Heist of 1987, which is yet to be solved.

Omerta

This is based on the true incident of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British-born terrorist who kidnapped and murdered a Wall Street Journal writer called Daniel Pearl. This touching film featuring Rajkumar Rao is an absolute must-see.

Latest Bollywood News