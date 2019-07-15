Which are the best Bollywood movies dance songs

Bollywood movies rule when it comes to dancing songs. There are few dance numbers which are living through ages and are known for their beats. Songs help to refresh the mind and calm the soul. Dancing helps to revive the mood and also serves as the fittest exercise for the body. These days, the remake and the remix songs are trending on everyone's playlist. However, there are certain Bollywood movies and their dance numbers which are everyone's favourite and are insta dance songs. Though the list of Bollywood's all-time favourite dance songs is a long one, listed below are the epic songs from Bollywood.

Which are the best dance songs from Bollywood movies?

Swag Se Swagat from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Salman Khan's movie Sultan

Raabta from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's movie Agent Vinod

Bom Diggy Diggy from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba

Baat Ban Jaye from the movie Qurbani

Dibar remix, starring Nora Fatehi in Satyameva Jayate

O Saki Saki from the movie Batla House, starring Nora Fatehi



