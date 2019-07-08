Image Source : TWITTER Was Batla House encounter fake? John Abraham to unravel the truth

Actor John Abraham once again dons patriotism on his sleeve in the upcoming film "Batla House", after successfully experimenting with the genre in recent films such as Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu. John's latest film will attempt to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

On September 13, 2008, a series of bomb blasts in Delhi claimed over 26 lives and injured over 133 people. An operation was conducted on September 19 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, who raided a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists, Atif Amin, and Mohammad Sajid, were shot dead by the police.

Certain political leaders, however, had termed the encounter as fake. Re-examining the infamous encounter case, John will be seen essaying the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the operation. Ahead of the film's release, the actor has unveiled several teasers.

In one of the teasers, a politician is seen stating that the men who were killed in the fake encounter were students. Scenes of protest are also seen in the teaser.

In his role of a top cop, John questions the innocence of the accused. "Hum nahi kehte ki woh students nai they. Magar kya woh bekasur they? (We are not claiming they were not students, but were they really innocent?)," John's character is seen saying.

Along with the teaser, the actor wrote on Instagram: "Endless protests across the nation and endless accusations later, the search for the truth still continues."

"Batla House" is directed by Nikkhil Advani, and also features Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on August 15.