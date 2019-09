War's First Song Ghungroo Out

The first song of the upcoming action-thriller War titled Ghungroo is out. The song starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor is a party track composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. War directed by Siddharth Anand also features Tiger Shroff in an important role.

