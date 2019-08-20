Image Source : TWITTER War: Face-off between Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff will create grandest action film to date, says director

Director Siddharth Anand took over a year to design the action sequence for his upcoming film "War". He says he wanted to create an "action spectacle" and a "non-stop adrenaline pumping visual extravaganza" for the audience.

"It is true because I don't think any movie in India has spent over a year to design action sequences. I wanted to create an action spectacle, a non-stop adrenaline-pumping visual extravaganza for Indian audiences and for that we all had to give over a year to design these sequences," Anand said in a statement.

Four of world's top action directors Paul Jennings ("The Dark Knight" and "Game of Thrones"), Franz Spilhaus ("Safe House" and "Death Race"), Sea Young Oh ("Age of Ultron") and Parvez Shaikh ("Tiger Zinda Hai") -- all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, have come together to design the action stunts for the film.

"We had four action directors living and working in different parts of the world and it was important to jam with them on how to make 'War' the biggest and one of its kind action film.

"We wanted audiences to feel that they had never seen this kind of action and we wanted them to be proud that an Indian film could do what a big budget Hollywood action film delivers," he added.

The much-awaited film will see a face off between Bollywood's action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

"We have two of the biggest action superstars in our film and we wanted to deliver to the expectations of the people and create the grandest action film to date.

"The response to the teaser has validated our effort and we are hoping that audiences will give as much love to the film as well," he added.

In "War", the two actors will be seen fighting each other in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release on October 2.

