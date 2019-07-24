Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's 'Josh is High' as Uri: The Surgical Strike will hit screens in July for Kargil Vijay Diwas

Vicky Kaushal is known for his works in movies like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and more. His movie Uri: The Surgical Strike has been a blockbuster movie, claiming a lot of praises for the lead actor. Based on the events of a true story, Uri: The Surgical Strike reminded us of the sacrifices that the Men of our Nation do for our safety and security. On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike will be re-released in theatres, as suggest the reports of Mumabi Mirror.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “The idea of making the film was to instill a sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I’m honored to be a part of this initiative wherein Uri will be showcased across 500 theatres in the state on Kargil Vijay Diwas. ”

Watch Uri: The Surgical Strike trailer

In fact, Aditya Dhar, the director of the movie revealed that the famous dialogue of the movie, How's the Josh was shot. He said, “We first shot the line ‘How’s the josh?’ during the Myanmar sequence. Two minutes before the camera rolled, Vicky came to me and asked me to change the line because he thought somewhere the ‘feel’ was not coming. I tried to explain that to motivate their team, army commanders talk like that, so let’s give it a try. I still remember when Vicky said that line for the first time, 30 members of our team had goosebumps on hearing it.”

The movie was based on India's surgical strike across the line of control in Kashmir which took place in September 2016. This happened because of the terrorist attack on the Indian army camp at night in Uri which resulted in the loss of many Indian soldiers.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie which is based on Udham Singh's biopic. It is produced by Shoojit Sircar. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more. He will be seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted House along with Bhumi Pednekar under the Dharma Productions banner.

Also Read: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' a very special film for me: Vicky Kaushal

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Television News