Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to revive '90s hit song from Coolie No. 1?

After getting a great kickstart from her Bollywood debut in the film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the opportunities have been knocking at Sara Ali Khan's doorstep. The 23-year-old actress is preparing to recreate one of the most iconic songs of Bollyoowd with Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor for the remake of hit 1995 film Coolie No. 1. The makers of the film are prepping everything.

Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha was a hit back in the 90s, the makers are keen to recreate it for Varun and Sara's film.

A source from Indian media revealed that the two will be seen grooving to the popular track: “Given the popularity of the track Main Toh Raste Se, the makers are planning to present the reprised version of the same to add to the nostalgia. However, the discussion on the same is at a very nascent stage currently.”

Many '90s Bollywood songs have been recreated in recent films released. Arshad Warsi's song Aankh Marey was recreated by Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's directorial Simmba. As soon as the song was dropped it was an instant hit. Aankh Marey today has crossed over 574 million views on Youtube.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Varun Dhawan confirmed that it is not an exact replica of Govinda-Karisma film. Varun and Sara will have different elements in the story.

The shoot for the film is expected to commence this August in Bangkok. Directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is set to hit the golden screens on May 1, 2020.