Title of Mental Hai Kya to be changed, confirms Kangana Ranaut

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's starrer Mental Hai Kya title to be changed

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya? has been the talk of the town. The duo will be seen sharing screen space after long six years. The film is directed by South Indian Filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi as he marks his Bollywood debut. Many posters have already been launched by the makers of the film. The posters are intriguing and out of the box. In the posters, the actors can be seen showing their mad side.

Kangana Ranaut has revealed that the title of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya will be changed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objection towards it and called it "too harsh". The film reportedly has got clearance from the CBFC with almost no cuts.

"There will be a mild, small change in the title of the film. Because they find it a bit too harsh. And we are more than happy to do that. Other than that there are absolutely no cuts. They were rather thrilled to see the film," Kangana told reporters here Thursday night.

Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) had written a letter to the CBFC seeking a change in the title of Mental Hai Kya stating they find it derogatory and demeaning to the mentally ill people. The makers denied that the film discriminates against people battling mental health issues and in fact, encourages the audience to embrace their individuality.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently defended the film's title, saying it doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kyais presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Balaji Telefilms also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead and Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in supporting role, is scheduled to be released on July 26.