Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Zoya Factor Teaser: Lucky charm Sonam Kapoor is here to take care of all your worries

Sonam K Ahuja took to her Instagram to share the teaser of her upcoming movie The Zoya Factor, in which she can be seen sporting the look of a Goddess. The actress captioned the post as "The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach

NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27".

The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of The Zoya Factor, will be seen sharing the screen with the South superstar Dulquer Salmaan. Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, the romantic drama has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Pooja Shetty Deora.

In another post, Sonam Kapoor said, "Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai. Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! Trailer out on August 27.

The film revolves around Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam, who turns out to be a luck charm for the Indian squad during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Notably, in the teaser, Sonam can be seen draped in a traditional Maharashtrian saree, replete with gold jewellery and a garland, while she holds cricketing gear in both hands, namely a bat and a helmet. She can also be seen sporting sport shoes along with ethnic attire.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is being produced by Fox Star Hindi, and is slated to hit theatres on September 20 this year.a

