Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu to play Amrita Pritam in her next Bollywood film

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently announced her new film with "Mulk" director Anubhav Sinha, has now shared more details about her character in the project. She will be seen playing the role of acclaimed novelist late Amrita Pritam in the film.

Taapsee on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote: "'When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious' -- Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other... Main tenu pher milangi...in theatres from 6th of March 2020."

Along with the post, she uploaded an image in which she is seen reading a script donning a pink ethnic suit. Pritam (1919-2005) was an acclaimed Punjabi poet-writer. She was born in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan) and is well-known for her poem "Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu" -- a writing expressing the horrors and anguish of Partition.

Other than her phenomenal roles, Taapsee Pannu is attracting attention these days for her love life. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she along with her sister Shagun Pannu opened up about their lives, childhood, relationship status, their opinions on each other’s partners, boyfriends, etc.

Talking about her boyfriend, Taapsee revealed, "I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around."

(With IANS inputs)