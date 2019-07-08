Image Source : INSTAGRAM Super 30: Watch how Hrithik Roshan gives an answer to all life problems in the song Question Mark

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the film Super 30 where he will be playing the role of an Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar. The plot of the film revolves around how he starts a program in which he teaches 30 underprivileged students to make them secure seats in IIT-JEE. The makers have already released three songs from the film Jugrafiya, Paisa, and Basanti No Dance and now the fourth one has been released which is titled as Question Mark.

The actor took to his social media account to announce the arrival of the fourth song that shows the importance of a question mark in studies. He is seen solving the queries of his students not just by giving them classroom examples but by giving them equations in day-to-day life. The actor shared the song on his Twitter account and wrote, "'पूछो' तोह जाने! कैसे मिलेगा हर अगर का जवाब, #QuestionMark करेगा अब सबका हिसाब! Giving a voice to every question quite literally! Had a ball of time not just filming but singing the super fun song. #Super30"

ALSO READ: Roadies fame Samyuktha Hegde is in love again after breakup with Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali

Have a look:

In an interview, the real mathematician opened about the time when he selected Hrithik to play his role in the film. He said, “When I was selecting Hrithik Roshan everyone laughed at me saying that he looks like a Greek god and I must select someone who could look the part. But when I met him, he said that this film is very difficult and I will take at least 8-10 months to only get into your character. He spoke to me. He sat with me for hours and hours and I decided he's the one..."

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 9 Contestant List: Babita Phogat to Shantanu Maheshwari, check full list of confirmed participants

'पूछो' तोह जाने! कैसे मिलेगा हर अगर का जवाब, #QuestionMark करेगा अब सबका हिसाब!



Giving a voice to every question quite literally! Had a ball of a time not just filming but singing the super fun song. #Super30 https://t.co/pUPU0xD44l — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 8, 2019

Talking about the film, it is slated to release on July 12. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. Apart from Hrithik, the film will also have Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Remember Ram Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain? You won’t recognize him after drastic transformation

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.