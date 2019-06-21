Image Source : YOUTUBE Super 30 song Paisa out: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar explains the importance of money in this upbeat track

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the character of popular mathematician from Bihar, Anand Kumar in his upcoming film Super 30. The makers of the film have finally released the second song of the film which is titled Paisa. The song in Vishal Dadlani’s voice has been composed by music director- duo Ajay Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. A romantic track Jugraafiya has already been released previously.

In the newly released song, the fans will have a glimpse of Anand Kumar’s happiness as he finally gets a solution to his problem of poverty. A contrast between his struggling days and his new life has also been made. The song has peppy beats and shows Hrithik dancing in a bar as Anand Kumar wearing a gold chain and a watch. These were the things about which he only dreamt of when he was poor. The song has been shared on the YouTube channel and is gaining appreciation from the fans.

Check out the new song along with the first song here:

Talking about the trailer of the film, it was shared by Hrithik who said, "Not all Superheroes wear capes. It's the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India." See the trailer of the film here:

Super 30 revolves around a mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar and his Super 30 programme where he gives free education and prepares 30 students for the entrance exam of IIT. The movie is directed by Vikas Behl and has actors like Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 12 July 2019.

