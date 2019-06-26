Super 30 founder Anand Kumar shows Hrithik Roshan starrer film's trailer to students at Cambridge

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anand Kumar showcased super 30 trailer at Cambridge University

Super 30 film marls Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's entry in the popular biopic genre as he plays the role of math wizard Anand Kumar, who is the founder of the Super 30 educational program. The film is just around teh corner with its release date on July 26, the IITian Kumar took the film across borders as he showed the much-talked about trailer of Vikas Bahl's next directorial to the students at Cambridge. Recently, Anand Kumar visited the Cambridge University for the UK-Asia summit. He delivered a motivational speech to the audience and later showcased Super 30 trailer there. Anand addressed that education is the only way to beat poverty.

Speaking at the Summit this week, Kumar said, "Education was the only way world’s biggest problems could be successfully addressed to make the world a better and happier place." He also talked about his personal experience when he dreamt about studying in a well-known university but could not make it due to financial problems. However, Super 30, which revolves around guiding unprivileged students to crack IIT examination, became his dream and he fulfilled it with flying colors. The Hrithik Roshan's film also throws light on how Anand Kumar helped student to craxk IIT.

Super 30 till now has helped nearly 540 students from lower sections of society to chase the dream of cracking IIT. This year too, 18 of its students have cracked JEE Advance to qualify for admission in different IITs.

The founder feels the only difference between privileged and unprivileged is only the amount of opportunities. If everyone gets equal opportunity to gain education then India will move way faster towards success.

He also shared his experience on the sets of the film, expressed his gratitude and spoke how Bollywodo actor Hrithik and the whole crew worked to make it possible to bring his journey infront of teh public. He also praised Vikas Bahl for taking care of the minutest details to give it a raw feel. Kumar said, "A lot of hard work has gone into the film. Director Vikas Bahl took care of the minutest of details to capture the essence, visiting remote villages to talk to the family members of the students to get a feel of the real-life situation. He also visited Patna several times with his team,"

Super 30 will hit the screens on July 12, 2019, under Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films banner.

Have a look at the Trailer!