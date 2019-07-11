Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
Super 30 Celeb Review: Bollywood hails Hrithik Roshan's film, call it an inspirational story

After 2017 film Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan is returning to big screens with Super 30 and, the film fraternity is all prasies for the Anand Kumar biopic. Super 30 releases on July 12.

New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 16:58 IST
Super 30 Celeb Review: Bollywood hails Hrithik Roshan's film, call it an inspirational story

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to release on July 12 and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the journey of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Recently, a special screening of the film was organized. Among the film fraternity who attended the screening were Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez among others and it has so far got the positive reviews.

Film fraternity is praising Hrithik’s film and his performance. Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You".

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi was clearly overwhelmed after watching the film. He wrote on Twitter: “#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours. @iHrithik #vikasbahl #sajidnadiadwala @madmantena”

Meanwhile, Super 30 special screening was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening which was attended by several celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

