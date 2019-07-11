Image Source : TWITTER Super 30 Celeb Review: Bollywood hails Hrithik Roshan's film, call it an inspirational story

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to release on July 12 and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the journey of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Recently, a special screening of the film was organized. Among the film fraternity who attended the screening were Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez among others and it has so far got the positive reviews.

Film fraternity is praising Hrithik’s film and his performance. Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You".

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi was clearly overwhelmed after watching the film. He wrote on Twitter: “#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours. @iHrithik #vikasbahl #sajidnadiadwala @madmantena”

