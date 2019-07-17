Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur’s film earns Rs 64.07 cr

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 is going super strong at the box office. The film is witnessing a dream run since its release and after the first Tuesday, it has earned Rs 64.07 cr. Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, hit the theaters after going through a rocky road. From its release date getting changed a number of times to the director getting accused of sexual harassment, Super 30 has witnessed many controversies. However, the film surpassed everything and is now having a thunderous run at the box office.

Bollywood critics and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers of Super 30 and wrote, "#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]... Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz."

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will face the much-hyped Hollywood biggie The Lion King on 19th July 2019. Will Super 30 dominate the marketplace or will the Hollywood biggie, with voice over of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan lead the race?

Based on the life and struggles of Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, Super 30 marks Hrithik's return to celluloid after a gap of almost two years. The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has began it's fourth week at the box office on Friday. Kabir Singh has opened to scathing reviews last month, but has continued a steady pace at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 261.51 crore in India.

The first look of Super 30 was unveiled last year in September. On June 4, Super 30 released its official trailer. However, the film's trailer received mixed response. While several people have praised Hrithik Roshan's performance, some have called out Roshan's look and his Bhojpuri accent.

Watch Super 30 trailer here:

Read More on Super 30

Hrithik Roshan in War teaser vs in Super 30: Of course, meme fest!

Super 30 becomes tax-free in Bihar, Hrithik Roshan and Anand Kumar thank CM Nitish Kumar

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page