Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan starrer witnesses a jump, reportedly earns Rs 18 crore

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 2

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan has staged a comeback with Super 30, which is quite different from films he has done so far. The Greek God of Bollywood is popular for his flawless dances moves and high-octane stunts. For the first time, his fans will witness him playing a lower-middle class man in an underdog story. This Vikas Bahl's directorial based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar revolves around how he helped underprivileged kids crack the rigorous IIT entrance exam.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has got mixed reactions from critics and audience alike. While there is no doubt on the intention of the film, one cannot ignore its Bollywood-style treatment with abundant songs and melodrama. The movie also received flak for Hrithik Roshan's brown skin makeup and Bihari accent. Having said that, one cannot deny the fact that because of being a family entertainer, Super 30 is likely to get a wider reach.

Super 30 minted Rs 11.83 crore on day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put the first day collection of Super 30. ''#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz,'' he wrote.

Now, on day 2, the movie is expected to witness a good jump. As per early estimates, Super 30 will earn Rs 18 crore on the second day.

Recently, in an interview with Gulf News, Hrithik defended his dark complexion in the film by saying, "First of all, to be honest, I feel there's racism in the question itself. You are saying that fair-skinned actors have no right to choose dark-skinned characters? Are you telling me that only dark-skinned actors can play those roles?" He added, "Don't I have the freedom as a creative mind or as a professional to explore a varied, variety of roles? ... If you are selling pappads [Indian savoury snack] in 45 degrees in the sun and if that actor looks fair, then you will think that he has no right to do this film," adding that he was several shades darker in Agneepath.

Super 30 also got mired in controversy after MeToo allegations surfaced against director Vikas Bahl. Recently, an internal committee cleared him of all charges.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Super 30 performs when blockbuster Kabir Singh and hard-hitting social drama Article 15 are still in the competition.

