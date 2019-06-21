Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Suhana Khan looks fresh as daisy in her latest viral photo

Suhana Khan's latest no-makeup picture is doing the rounds on social media.

New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 12:21 IST
Suhana Khan is one of the most followed internet sensation. The little daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has grown to be a diva. Her Vogue photo shoot gave us a glimpse of her unseen glamorous side. Suhana's photos often go viral on social media. Her fan pages keep on sharing her gorgeous photo sending the internet into meltdown.

A fresh picture of Suhana is doing the rounds on the internet in which SRK's baby girl is all smiles for the camera. Wearing a spaghetti top with her messy hair left open and no makeup, Suhana strikes a pose sitting beside a coffee table.

Check out the photo below.

Morning 🌞💕

Earlier, Suhana's sizzling photo in an oversized sweater created a lot of buzz on social media. Pictures of Suhana from wedding also went viral, in which she can be seen flaunting her desi style.

Suhana Khan will soon make her debut in Bollywood. Her superstar father and even she has also confirmed her aspiration of being an actress. Earlier in an interview with Vogue, she had said, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest." She is currently in UK learning about acting and will thereafter plan her Bollywood debut. Suhana even accompanied her father on the sets of Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero to gain practical knowledge of the filmmaking process.

Shah Rukh Khan insists that Suhana has to hone her skills before making her debut. ''Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they're all happy and keen to launch her. Like Karan [Johar]. But I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors," SRK had said.

