Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal joins Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani is riding high on success after mesmerizing fans with her performance in the film Kabir Singh as Preeti. The actress is much admired and loved by the audience for her acting in the film. Even before the actress’ last film hit the screens, Kiara Advani had announced that she will be next seen in a coming-of-age comedy titled Indoo Ki Jawani. Now the last reports suggest that Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal has also come on board for the film. It is also said that the actor has already started his preparations for the role and will start shooting for the film by the month’s end.

Going by the reports in Navbharat Times, Aditya Seal has been roped in opposite Kiara Advani in the film Indoo Ki Jawani which will also mark the directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Confirming the news, Aditya Seal revealed, “Yes, I am a part of this comedy of errors. I have to master a separate lingo for the film. Why? That will be revealed in the film.” Throwing light on his character in the film, the actor further said, “He’s very real and people will connect with him immediately.”

In Student of the year 2, Aditya Seal played the role of Manav Singh Randhawa who is a charmer in his college. He was also the two-time winner of the ‘Student of the Year’ title and a brilliant student. On the other hand, in Indoo Ki Jawani he will be seen as close to a real-life character as possible. The comedy drama is about Indoo Gupta, played by Kiara Advani, who is a girl from Ghaziabad. Her left swipes and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Talking about his experience with a dating app, Aditya Seal revealed that he has been on a dating app. He said, “But all that swiping left, swiping right and matching with a person freaked me out and I deleted the app in three days. I’ve chatted on Facebook Messenger, but Tinder and Hinge is too much for me. I felt like a bait of fresh meat.”

