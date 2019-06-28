Sonam Kapoor reveals her friends wanted her to date Anand Ahuja's best friend

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the adorable couples of B-town. The duo recently came back from their Japan holiday, which was a honeymoon-cum-anniversary trip. The couple kept their Instagram followers updated with their vacation pictures. Sonam, in her latest interview with Filmfare, revealed how she met Anand and bonded with him. The actress opened up on their first meeting and revealed how her friends were trying to set her up with Anand's best friend.

The actress said that Anand is completely different and the first time when she met him, he had no idea that she is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor. She further revealed that though Anand was trying to be the middle man between her and his friend, ultimately then ended up talking more.

Talking about their first meeting, Neerja actress said, ''My friends were trying to set me up with Anand's best friend. That's how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, 'I don't want to date anybody. I don't believe in marriage and all this nonsense'. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy."

However, that boy reminded her too much of her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor that she dropped the idea of dating him. "Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend...like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more," she further added.

Then one day I got a Facebook request from Anand saying, 'Hey! Are you still single? Because so and so is still single and if you're ever in London, please connect with him.' That message came at 2:30 am. I messaged him saying that first you shouldn't be messaging me so late in the night. I'm like a school teacher in matters like these. Don't mess with me so late in the night. And if the friend is interested then he should message me himself. Why are you messaging me? That's how the conversation started. We began talking on the phone. Then we met. Two weeks later, we were talking on the phone when I asked him, 'Do you still want me to talk to your friend?' He said, 'No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I'm keeping you for myself.'" added Sonam.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan