Sidharth Malhotra, Parieent Chopra announce Jabariya Jodi new release date with latest romantic poster

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi will now hit the theatres on August 9. The film, directed by Prashant Singh, was earlier slated to hit screens on August 2. According to a press release issued by the makers, the decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2 and many previously released films are having a good run at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019".

And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/OwNoLFDFMX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

"Jabariya Jodi" was first scheduled to release on May 17 but was pushed to July 12 when Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" released. It was then pushed again for August 2 release.

Sources close to the makers of the film say that the decision was taken after considering that there are too many releases on August 2 and previously released films like "JudgeMentall Hai Kya" are enjoying a solid run.

Adding to that, exhibitors across India came together and requested the makers to move ahead to August 9 to avoid clutter. "Jabariya Jodi" will now enjoy a solo release.

Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.

