Sidharth Malhotra calls link up rumours with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria 'Jabariya'

Sidharth Malhotra has gained a massive number of fans in just 7 years. He has proved how versatile he is with films like Ek Villain, Aiyaary, Kapoor & Sons to name a few. The 34-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year.

Sidharth was dating Student of The Year's co-star Alia Bhatt, the duo split last year. Alia later found love in actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Brahamastra. Sidharth has been linked to actresses Tara Sutaria, her co-star in Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan and Kiara Advani, her co-star in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Shershaah.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sidharth laughed at these stories about him dating Tara or Kiara. Reacting to these rumors, Sidharth told, "These are jabariya (forced) rumours, jabariya link-ups, and nothing which is done jabariya is good."

The rumours of Tara and Sidharth were on rise when the debutante Tara featured on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan where she dropped hints about having a crush on an ex-student which directly referred to Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next to Parineeti Chopra for Prashant Singh directorial Jabariya Jodi which also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a key role. The makers of the film got an amazing response on the recently released trailer of the film.

In an interview with an entertainment website, Ek Villain actor said, "So far, I'm very very excited and happy with the response to the trailer, to the film, to the character to Abhay Singh, to the lehza. For me, it was completely new and people haven't seen me in this zone and in this avatar. (sic)"

The film is presented by Balaji Motion films, slated to release on August 2, 2019.