Shilpa Shetty to finally make her Bollywood comeback, read details here

Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback has been eagerly awaited for a long time now. Shilpa Shetty was last seen in an item number in the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 23:04 IST
Shilpa Shetty to finally make her Bollywood comeback, read details here

Shilpa Shetty, who has purposely stayed away from the world of movies and has been concentrating on her career on television, is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. Yes! You read that right! The actress, known for films such as Dhadkan and Baazigar, is all set to make her comeback on the big screens with Ramesh Taurani’s untitled production, according to a SpotBoye report.

The untitled movie also features Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh. Shilpa Shetty, now Shilpa Shetty Kundra, will play the second leading lady in the film.

"Yes, Diljit and Yami have given their nod to the film. It’s a fresh pairing and we are excited because both are competent actors with impeccable comic timing. It is a sensible comedy and revolves around a couple", producer  Ramesh Taurani was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Shilpa Shetty has stayed away from acting in Bollywood films for a decade now. She may have been seen in a couple of item numbers in films including, Dostana (2008) and 'Dishkiyaoon' (2014), but her last film as an actress was Life In A...Metro (2007) and Apne (2007).

Earlier when Shilpa Shetty was asked about her comeback, the actress was quoted as saying, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough".

Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in London and has been sharing some adorable pictures and videos from the English country. She is accompanied by husband Raj Kundra and her 7-year-old son Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen on the big screens in an item number in the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon.  

