After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor to star in another remake of South film Jersey?

Shahid Kapoor has been all over the headlines for his recent film Kabir Singh which has entered Rs 100 Crore club. Adapted by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, some reviewers called it a romantic saga and praised Shahid Kapoor's self-destructive act, whereas others linked it with the glorified representation of toxic male behavior. Kabir Singh happens to be the remake of Arjun Reddy.

Karan Johar has already bagged the Hindi remake rights of film Jersey, starring actor Nani which is a sports-drama film, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Jersey is the story of 36-year-old cricketer Arjun, who gains fame towards the end of his cricketing career.

Nani's Jersey was a super hit film that hit the screens in April and managed to make good numbers at the box office. The film was loved by the audience as well as the critics. It embarked Shraddha Srinath's debut in Telugu cinema.

It is expected that Karan Johar will rope in Shahid Kapoor to play the role of Nani. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Karan Johar is working on his upcoming Indian period drama project Takht with a huge star cast which includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor under the banner of his own production house Dharma Productions. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, "It’s a period saga and a spectacle, and will have all the trappings of the genre. But at its heart, it’s a family film which strongly revolves around the emotions of one family. It’s my return to making a strong, emotional and dynamic family film."

