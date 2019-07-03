Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's movie rakes in Rs 198.85 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection

Kabir Singh is going super-strong since its first day and currently estimating the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's movie will be a tough task. The movie which is all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark today has set the cash register ringing even after its second week. Kabir Singh is on a roll despite being criticised by movie reviewers and triggering social media debate on the difference between toxic male masculinity and anger management issues. If box office numbers are to believed then it won't be an exaggeration to say that Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh's fever has gripped the nation. This intense romantic drama about a surgeon has created a sort of hysteria. After opening to a thunderous response at the box office on Day 1, Kabir Singh smoothy crossed Rs 100 crore mark and seeing the trend, it seems that it will soon zoom past Rs 200 crore.

On day 12, Kabir Singh raked in Rs 8.31 crore taking its total collection to Rs 198.95 crore. The numbers signify that the movie continues to sparkle with impressive footfalls. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest numbers of Kabir Singh. ''#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz,'' he wrote.

#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [₹ 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

What really worked in favour of Kabir Singh is the wide popularity of its original, Arjun Reddy. In addition to it, love stories in India have a mass appeal and since a long time, Bollywood didn't produce any intense hard-core romantic drama. Moreover, its already hit songs also increased the footfalls in theatres.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else.

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

KABIR SINGH TRAILER