Saare Jahan Se Achcha, film on Rakesh Sharma shelved? Here's the truth

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Reports on Saare Jahan Se Achcha, a movie based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma's life hit the headlines every now and then. After writer Anjum Rajabali confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of the project, makers haven't announced the new name yet. However, lately, speculations were rife that Vicky Kaushal has been approached for the role.

There are also reports stating that Ranbir Kapoor has also been offered the lead role in the movie, but there is no official confirmation yet. A source close to the production told PTI that both SRK and Aamir Khan loved the idea of Saare Jahan Se Achcha and wanted to do the film.

Talking about the same, the source said, "In each of these cases, the script was happily embraced by the star and it remained with the star as a matter of commitment. They were committed and keen to do it''.

The insider further said that it is a big film and hence it's taking a lot of time to come together. "It is happening, it is a big project and it does take a little bit of time as a lot of factors need to be balanced out for it to become possible. We are trying to put everything together. The film is in the process (of casting) so it becomes difficult to speak about anything. It is not the right time to talk about it as we are in the process of casting," the source said.

(With PTI inputs)