Section 375 Teaser: Presenting Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in Ajay Bahl's intense courtroom drama 

After the first look poster, the makers have dropped the Section 375 teaser today. Featuring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha, the teaser is making everyone go gaga. Directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the courtroom drama focuses on the misuse of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, also known as the anti-rape laws.

While Akshaye Khanna plays a criminal lawyer named Tarun Saluja in the film, Richa Chadha will be seen in the role of public prosecutor Hiral Mehta. The case, which will have both the lawyers at loggerheads is about a rape accusation against a filmmaker named Rohan Khurana.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshaye Khanna said, "When both are right, how do you know what's the truth? #Section375Teaser out now

The movie releases on 13th September 2019".

Also starring Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat, Zakir Hussain and Atul Kulkarni among others, the film is scheduled to release on 13th September.

Going by the interesting first look poster, Section 375 looks like an intriguing courtroom drama. Sharing the poster of the film, T Series wrote, "Another case filed against a renowned Bollywood director. The fight for justice has begun. #TeaserOutTomorrow #Section375 #AkshayeKhanna @RichaChadha @MeerraChopra @RahulBhatActor #AjayBahl"

Earlier this year, while talking about her character and the film, Richa had stated, "I want to stay in the zone of my character. We did a massive portion of courtroom sequences which needed me to stay focused, as it needed for me to be in the element and be in the character which was high on emotions. Shooting for courtroom scenes needs a lot of channelling of emotions and thus, my life was all about going to the sets and back home. I haven't met anyone or been part of any social gatherings as I wanted to maintain a low profile for this period"

