Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sardar Udham Singh gets a release date, Vicky Kaushal's movie to hit the big screen on THIS day

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar gets a release date. The movie is based on real-life incidents. It is a biopic of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh is known for his assassination in London of Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India. This assassination was done in order to seek revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in 1919. Vicky Kausal will be seen playing the role of this great freedom fighter and revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.

The first look of Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh has already been released and people are applauding this look. According to an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit Sircar, the director of the movie has confirmed the release date. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. The first schedule of the shooting has been wrapped up. Now the second schedule of the shooting has been set for October 2019. The shooting locations for the upcoming schedule will be UK, Russia, Europe, and North India.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's movie to hit the big screen on THIS day.

Shoojit said, “Yes, we will be releasing the film on October 2, 2020. Keeping in mind the remaining shoot schedule, post-production and the time required to complete the film, my producers and good friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar advised this date for a feasible release next year and I have decided to go with it.”

According to the source, “It will be a four-month shoot. A major chunk of the film will be wrapped up by January.”

Besides Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a horror movie too. Produced by Karan Johar and Dharma Productions, it is the first time that the production house is trying hands on horror genre. Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship will star Vicky Kaushal alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019.