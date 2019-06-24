Latest Bollywood News June 24: Sara, Kartik's viral pics; Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Japan vacation & more

Latest Bollywood News June 24: Having Monday blues? Well, no worries. Just sip your cup of coffee or tea and channelise your inner positive energy. However, in case you are a Bollywood fan and latest B-town stories can instantly lift your mood, then you have landed at the right spot. From Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's pictures to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Japan vacation, get all the information at one place. Also, check out pictures of Arbaaz Khan's bash which was attended by Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan among others.