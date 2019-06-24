Latest Bollywood News June 24: Sara, Kartik's viral pics; Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Japan vacation & more

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is currently on a break. Away from her hectic schedule to brand promotions and film shoots, Sonam along with her doting husband Anand Ahuja is enjoying some quality time. The couple who didn't go for honeymoon after marriage is in Japan and the actress has called the vacation ''honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one''. The duo is having blast in Japan and the couple has been on photo-sharing spree.

Sonam even wrote a love-filled note for her darling hubby. "I ask myself every day. How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world." She added, "I didn't get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one and let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love,'' she wrote alongside a lovely picture of themselves. Read full story here.