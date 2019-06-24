Latest Bollywood News June 24: Sara, Kartik's viral pics; Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Japan vacation & more

Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Read all latest and trending Bollywood stories of June 24 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 10:51 IST
Latest Bollywood News June 24:  Having Monday blues? Well, no worries. Just sip your cup of coffee or tea and channelise your inner positive energy. However, in case you are a Bollywood fan and latest B-town stories can instantly lift your mood, then you have landed at the right spot. From Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's pictures to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Japan vacation, get all the information at one place. Also, check out pictures of Arbaaz Khan's bash which was attended by Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan among others.

 

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's honeymoon-cum-anniversary trip to Japan is all about pure love

    Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is currently on a break. Away from her hectic schedule to brand promotions and film shoots, Sonam along with her doting husband Anand Ahuja is enjoying some quality time. The couple who didn't go for honeymoon after marriage is in Japan and the actress has called the vacation ''honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one''. The duo is having blast in Japan and the couple has been on photo-sharing spree. 

    Sonam even wrote a love-filled note for her darling hubby. "I ask myself every day. How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world." She added, "I didn't get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one and let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love,'' she wrote alongside a lovely picture of themselves. Read full story here.

    This video of Sunny Leone speaking in Bihari dialect will make you smile

    Sunny Leone is an internet sensation. The Bollywood celebrity who recently ventured into the South film industry will soon be seen in a film titled Koka Kola. In the movie, she will be seen speaking in Uttar Pradesh-Bihari dialect, hence, taking method acting to the next level, Sunny tried her hands at the dialect in her real-life as well. Sunny shared a video on the Instagram in which she can be seen acing the Bihari dialect. 

    Sporting a pink jacket with fresh makeup and high bun, Sunny tells her team, ''Oye, Ka Be, Kaam Kar, Mujhe Chhodh''. ''When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect,'' she captioned the clip. We haven't seen Sunny speaking in Hindi, hence, seeing her nailing Bihari dialect has won our hearts. Read full story and watch the video here.

    Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's latest pictures from Himachal Pradesh are too adorable to miss

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who are currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's directorial have flown to Himachal to shoot for the remaining portion of the film. The rumoured couple are on the hills enjoying the picturesque landscape. Besides shooting for the film, Sara and Kartik are making sure to chill amidst the mighty mountains. Isn't it a respite for them from city's hustle-bustle? A couple of pictures of the duo have been doing the rounds. 

    While in one of the photos, Sara and Kartik are seen donning traditional Himachali caps, in the other one, they are posing adorably for the camera as Kartik enjoys a cup of tea. Both the actors are flashing their widest smiles taking the cuteness quotient a level above. Have a look at the viral photos. Read full story here.

