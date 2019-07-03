Sanjay Dutt announces his next Bollywood film Prasthanam release date with a power-packed video

Sanjay Dutt announces his next Bollywood film Prasthanam release date

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make a power-packed appearance on the big screen with his next film Prasthanam. The film’s shooting had already begun and now the makers have even announced the release date which is 20th September 2019. The film will be clashing at the box office with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor. Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram to share a video in which his powerful voice can be heard saying, ‘Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat!.’ He shared the post with the caption, “A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019” Check out the video here-

Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam is the Hindi remake of hit 2010 Telugu film with the same name directed by Deva Katta. The director is helming the remake as well and talking about the film, he earlier said that Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata were keen on remaking the film in Hindi and was passionate to take the project forward. The film is also being produced inder Sanjay Dutt Productions.

Earlier, the makers of the film gave a sneak peak into the film with a motion poster. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt can be seen standing as the name of the film appears on the poster. Sanjay Dutt shared the poster saying, “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat! Presenting the official poster of #Prasthanam” Check out-

Revealing details about the film, director Deva Katta earlier said, "The person who bought the rights met Sanju baba for a different project but he happened to have the DVD of our film, for which he also had the rights. The other Tamil film was not happening and he put this proposal (of remaking 'Prasthanam') and Sanju baba said he has seen the film and Maanayata is a big fan of it and he immediately showed interest in doing the film. Then it was all headed by her, she is (involved) into every detail, nuances and nitty-gritty of this, she has contributed a lot in reshaping the film."

The original film narrated the story of a politician and the complex relations prevailing in his family. It had created a lot of buzz in the Telugu industry and had also won several awards. Deva, who had helmed the original film, said the team has not made any significant changes in the Hindi version. "Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad."

Prasthanam also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page