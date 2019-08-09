Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan celebrates 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with Madhuri Dixit and team, see pics

One of Bollywood’s best, Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit is a cult classic. The film clocked 25 years recently and even now when fans watch it, it feels as good as the very first time. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, the musical rom-com is an adaptation of the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar. It earned around Rs 200 crore and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the time.

Salman Khan celebrated the glorious occasion of his film Hum Aapke Hain Koun completing 25 years. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood joined his former co-actors from the movie as they celebrated 25 years of its completion. Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit also shared some lovely photos from 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebration bash.

The superhit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which also stars Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath, revolves around the budding romance between Nisha Choudhury, played by Madhuri, and Prem Nath, played by Salman. How do they know each other? Nisha’s sister gets married to Prem’s brother. Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebrates the Indian wedding traditions and explores the relationship between the married couple's families. The film has given us many iconic moments to cherish for life.

