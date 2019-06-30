Salman Khan, Aamir Khan part of Andaz Apna Apna sequel, confirms writer Dilip Shukla

Andaz Apna Apna

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's cult classic Andaz Apna Apna is currently in the news as makers are planning to make this a franchise with a second instalment. The popular movie which never fails to tickle our funnybones will most probably be remade with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The writer of the original film, Dilip Shukla, in his latest interview, said that a sequel will be incomplete with both the superstars.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Shukla said that it is difficult to pen a sequel as one needs to bring something more exciting than the original one. "I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one,'' he said. ''The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members,'' he added.

For unversed, Shukla has not only penned movies such as Damini and Anth but has also written all three installments of Dabangg franchise.

Earlier in January, a source close to the development told an entertainment website, "The producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are planning to do Andaz Apna Apna - it won’t be a sequel or remake. Nor will Raj Kumar Santoshi direct it. While they have not decided yet what exactly it will be, they are sure it won’t be a remake or sequel but something as exciting. Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, was a cult movie and one cannot mess with the original. One should not touch such a great film and that too 25 years later and destroy it by a remake or sequel. The director is yet to be finalised."

The source further added that the makers are treading cautiously as it is a big film. While Ranveer and Varun have been approached to play Amar and Prem for their comic flair, the makers want to finalise everything before making it official.

On a related note, Andaz Apna Apna, which released on November 4, 1994 was a flop, however, it is a cult favourite now.