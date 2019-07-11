Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saand Ki Aankh Teaser: Presenting Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu as ‘dabangg daadis’

Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coming together on the screen for the most awaited films of the year and yes, it is Saand Ki Aankh. The actresses have been sharing pictures, BTS videos, etc from quite some time leaving their fans wanting for more. And now the wait is finally over as the teaser of the film is here. The trailer looks promising and has the story of Baghpat’s shooter daadis.

In the promo, Bhumi is introduced as Chandro Tomar while Taapsee is called Prakashi Tomar. The two fierce and strong-headed characters, in the teaser, can be seen aiming it real hard at the archery target boards. Their determination to become professional sharpshooters is mind-blowing. The 23-second teaser also shows their fight with their families who are against them. Looking at the teaser, it definitely feels that it will be a Diwali of gunshots and not crackers.

The teaser was shared by Taapsee on her Instagram account with a caption, “यो तो बस सुरुआत है, क्यूँकि तन बुड्ढा होवे है मन बुड्ढा ना होवै ...#SaandKiAankhTeaser” Have a look:

Just yesterday, the actresses took to their social media to announce the arrival of the teaser and wrote, "Come celebrate this Diwali with the Daadis :)

Showing you a glimpse of #ChandroTomar and #PrakashiTomar tomorrow..."

The story of the film is an adaptation of the lives of world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro & Prakashi Tomar, who belong to the Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village and took up sharpshooting at the age of 50s. They are also fondly called shooter dadis. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It is slated to release on October 25.

