Saaho Trailer Launch: Coming out of Baahubali was not easy, says Prabhas (In Pics)

Saaho Trailer Launch: Coming out of Baahubali was not easy, says Prabhas

South actor Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his film "Saaho", but the actor, who became a pan-India star post the success of "Baahubali" franchise, says it was difficult for him to come out of the world of the epic fantasy drama. The actor said after spending five years on the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus he wanted to do live up to his fans' expectations by giving something at par to "Baahubali".

"Coming out of 'Baahubali' was not easy, it was difficult. I have spend two years on 'Saaho' and I think my fans will kill me for that. Sujeeth (director) designed this film... It is very interesting the way he wrote the script. I hope the audience likes this film," Prabhas told reporters here on Saturday at the trailer launch of "Saaho".

The actor said "Saaho" took two years to be made because the makers wanted to mount the action sequences on a big scale.

"I did not want to give two years to Saaho after giving four years or so for Baahubali. But there was so much action and the action sequences required a lot of time. We worked on it for a year."

Prabhas added that from now on he wants to make at least two films a year. "Saaho", which will release on August 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, features Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as female lead.

Prabhas said in future he would like to work in a full-fledged Bollywood project. "Saaho", directed by Sujeeth, is produced by UV Creations and T-series.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho. Watch the trailer here, in case you missed it.

