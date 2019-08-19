Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho New Poster depicts passionate love between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, check it out

Shraddha Kapoor shared the new breezy yet magical poster of Saaho featuring her and hottie Prabhas. Looking too mushy to be centred around an action flick, the poster has all the romance we needed and fans were, evidently, left swooning. The shared poster shows Shraddha sitting on Prabhas’ lap while the two pose intensely for the camera.

The poster depicts the passionate love between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor that also has a hint of action to it. However, the ‘Stree’ star has a fierce expression on her face and a revolver in her hand while another one is lying on the floor beside Prabhas who seems lost in Shraddha’s arms.

While she captioned the posters, “Get ready for the grand #SaahoPreReleaseEvent today at the Ramoji Filmcity from 5 PM onwards! #30AugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor@sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh@arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli@evelyn_sharma ‪@maheshmanjrekar@mandirabedi @apnabhidu@chunkypanday @uvcreationsofficial@bhushankumar @tseriesfilms”.

Saaho is already getting fans excited not just because the Telugu hunk will feature on the big screen after Baahubali 2, but it is also one of the most expensive movies in India. With its release date drawing close, makers of ‘Saaho’ are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Earlier this week, makers released a power-packed trailer of the flick which is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.’Saaho’ also marks the ‘Ek Villain’ actor’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year.

