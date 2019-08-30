Friday, August 30, 2019
     
  Saaho Movie Review and Twitter Reactions LIVE: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film declared blockbuster by fans

Saaho Movie Review: Baahubali fame Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor.are set to create magic with their latest film Saaho. Check out LIVE movie Review and twitter reactions of the film here.

August 30, 2019 9:32 IST
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Saaho

Saaho Movie Review: South Indian Superstar and Baahubali fame Prabhas has bounced back on the big screens with his latest release Saaho along with Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor. The film has hit the theaters all across the country today and how. It was already said that since Prabhas is coming back to his fans with a  movie, Saaho will even cross the box office collection of Avenger Infinity War and looks like it is happening. While the theaters of South India are already flooded with fans waiting to watch the movie, in North as well the cinema halls are tightly packed. Fans are eagerly waiting to experience the ,magic created by the actors come alive on the silver screen. Interestingly, Saaho has already broken records when it comes to advance booking in many states in india.

Prabhas in a still from Saaho

09:30 am: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho begins with begins with signature wide angles of massive structures and grim-looking men, talking about serious business. The film definitely leaves the fans in awe looking at the picturisation. It begins in the city of Waji and fans are introduced with the antagonists (villains), Roy(Jackie shroff) and Minister Ramaswamyallagadda (Tanikella Bharani).

 

Saaho Twitter Reactions:

Also read: Saaho First Review out: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is sure-shot blockbuster, says critic from Dubai

Saaho Trailer:

 

