Saaho Movie Review and Twitter Reactions LIVE: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s film declared blockbuster by fans

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Saaho

Saaho Movie Review: South Indian Superstar and Baahubali fame Prabhas has bounced back on the big screens with his latest release Saaho along with Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor. The film has hit the theaters all across the country today and how. It was already said that since Prabhas is coming back to his fans with a movie, Saaho will even cross the box office collection of Avenger Infinity War and looks like it is happening. While the theaters of South India are already flooded with fans waiting to watch the movie, in North as well the cinema halls are tightly packed. Fans are eagerly waiting to experience the ,magic created by the actors come alive on the silver screen. Interestingly, Saaho has already broken records when it comes to advance booking in many states in india.

Prabhas in a still from Saaho

Saaho Movie Review LIVE:

09:30 am: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho begins with begins with signature wide angles of massive structures and grim-looking men, talking about serious business. The film definitely leaves the fans in awe looking at the picturisation. It begins in the city of Waji and fans are introduced with the antagonists (villains), Roy(Jackie shroff) and Minister Ramaswamyallagadda (Tanikella Bharani).

Saaho Twitter Reactions:

#Saaho One word!!!



B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R!!! 🎉



Hats off to the 28 year old Sujeeth! 🙏🏻



Best Action Sequences for Indian Screen!



Ghibran BGM, Visuals are breathtaking!



Pacy Screenplay with Twists & Turns brring a few scenes here and there!



Climax 30 min is Goosebumps stuff! pic.twitter.com/iao8A7LjMK — Vinay Pemmasani (@vinaypemmasani) August 29, 2019

#Saaho Hindi speaking audience in a telugu premier show that too on a working day.



Hype is Real...!!!#USPremier — #Saaho (@Thyview) August 29, 2019

#Saaho First Half : Grandeur, Visually Mind blowing 💥..! Slow Start for the Story but #Prabhas steal the show with his outstanding Screen Presence. Interval Superb Twist..Waiting for the 2nd Half.

The Real Action is about to start now..! — Tamil Censor (@TamilCensor) August 29, 2019

#SaahoFromTomorrow



Huge 109 early morning shows for #Saaho in Bangalore (Thalaivar FORT) on Day 1 ( Shows till 8:30 am)👍



"NON-RAJINI" & Non-Bahubali record in Bangalore city🔥



All set for HUGE Opening

Wishes from #Thalaivar @rajinikanth FANS❤️ pic.twitter.com/nypt0ZnKBD — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗙𝗖 ᵀᴹ (@Bangalore_RFC) August 29, 2019

Also read: Saaho First Review out: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is sure-shot blockbuster, says critic from Dubai

Saaho Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page