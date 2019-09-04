Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action drama rules at box office and theatres

Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5 -Saaho, starring Bahubali superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, enjoyed impressive opening at the box office. Though the movie received not-so-impressive reviews and is still shining bright in theatres. On the 4th day of its release, the movie earned total of Rs 93.28 crore.

Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor and South superstar Prabhas, has beaten superhits of the year like Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, and Bharat, in terms of Box Office collections.

According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version"

#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2019

Box Office India report further states, "The film has done excellent business in all circuits and even North is huge with East Punjab over 8 crore nett and Delhi / UP at 17.50 crore nett. Bihar and Odisha are extraordinary at near-record levels with Odisha only behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Bihar behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai".

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie has been released in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch Saaho official trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page