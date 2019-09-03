Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 7:59 IST
Saaho Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action drama to touch Rs 100 crore 

Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas had an impressive opening and is still shining bright in theatres. It has beaten the likes of Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, and Bharat. The movie is on the verge of touching Rs 100 crore collection n just 4 days of its release. 

Box Office India report further states, "The film has done excellent business in all circuits and even North is huge with East Punjab over 8 crore nett and Delhi / UP at 17.50 crore nett. Bihar and Odisha are extraordinary at near record levels with Odisha only behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Bihar behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai".

Watch Saaho Trailer

Prabhas and Shraddha starre Saaho was previously scheduled to release on August 15, 2019, however, it got postponed. The movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth. The movie has released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

