Saaho Box Office Collection Day 3: This Prabhas film earns highest on Sunday, cruises past Rs 75 crore mark

Saaho Box Office Collection Latest Update: Showing an upward trend on Sunday, Prabhas starrer Saaho earned Rs 30 crore, taking the total box collection to Rs 79.60 crore, as per a report in Box Office India. Furthermore, experts have predicted that the action drama should fetch in good moolah on Monday, being an extended holiday (Ganesh Chaturthi). Saaho, which also marks Shraddha Kapoor's South debut, is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore club soon. Even though Saaho movie reviews haven;t been good as expected, Prabhas's fan following and his chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor seems to have done the trick.

Made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho has comfortably beaten the likes of Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal and Bharat. The Sujeeth directed film has seen the best Sunday of the year along with solid growth.

"#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version", film critic Taran Adarsh wrote while annoucing the day two box office report of Saaho.

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

Box Office India report further states, "The film has done excellent business in all circuits and even North is huge with East Punjab over 8 crore nett and Delhi / UP at 17.50 crore nett. Bihar and Odisha are extraordinary at near record levels with Odisha only behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Bihar behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai".

The movie which was earlier slated to release on Independence Day got postponed to August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth. The movie has released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Prabhas has dubbed his own dialogues for Hindi version. Also, Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in South Indian film industry.

