Riteish Deshmukh reunites with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3, to play Tiger Shroff’s brother

Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen in Housefull 4 next, has joined the star cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Baaghi 3. The actor is all set to reunite with his Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film which has heartthrob Tiger Shroff in the lead. While some reports claim that Riteish will play the role of villain in the film, others claim that the actor will be seen as Tiger Shroff’s brother. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala himself confirmed the news that Riteish will be seen in Baaghi 3 stating that he enjoys working with him.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Ritiesh has been a part of my Housefull franchise & now he joins the Baaghi clan too. This will be my 6th film with him after 4 installments of Housefull & Heyy Babyy. We share a great relationship & it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari for him. Riteish has always aced his roles & we are happy to have him on board." For the unversed, Sajid Nadiadwala has backed up Baaghi and Baaghi 2 as well which became huge blockbusters on the box office. While the first film starrer Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 starrer Disha Patani.

It is said that Baaghi 3 is the sequel to Baaghi which is why the makers have roped in Shraddha Kapoor again opposite Tiger Shroff. In the film, Tiger will be seen defending a city or take over a desert. He will start preparing for the action scenes soon and will also have reading sessions with Riteish and Shraddha. The readings are slated to take place closer to the shooting date which has been tentatively scheduled for August.

On the professional front, Riteish was last seen in the multi-starrer film Total Dhamaal which featured Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. The film was a superhit at the box office with numbers pouring in abundance.

Asked about his excitement level at being trained especially for the film, Tiger Shroff in an interview said: "Actually, I haven't heard one-liners of ‘Baaghi 3' yet. Its narration will take place next week. "As far as being trained by Mossad is concerned, that was the initial discussion and we are still wondering what art form we are going to use for my character this time in the film."

