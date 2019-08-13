Raksha Bandhan 2019: These 10 Bollywood songs should definitely be on your playlist this year

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. This year the auspicious festival of Rakhi will be celebrated on August 15 along with the Independence Day 2019. The festival is a symbol of brother and sister love. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on her brother's wrist and wish for her long life. The brother in return vows to protect the sister. This loving festival of brother and sister is celebrated all over the country and to add some special touch to it you can even listen to some songs of Hindi cinema films that were superhit and celebrate the sister and brother share.

Have a look at the Bollywood songs here and right away add them to your Raksha Bandhan 2019 playlist.

Rakhi Dhagon Ka Tyohar

Meri Behena Ye Rakhi Ki Laaj

Behena Ne Bhai Ki Kalai

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan

Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda

Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

Dekh Sakta Hoon

Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab

Hum Behanon Ke Liye

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

