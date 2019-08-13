Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
  Raksha Bandhan 2019: These 10 Bollywood songs should definitely be on your playlist this year

On Raksha Bandhan 2019 make sure you make your sister/brother's day special by playing these must-have Bollywood songs on your Rakhi playlist.

New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2019 16:45 IST
The festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. This year the auspicious festival of Rakhi will be celebrated on August 15 along with the Independence Day 2019. The festival is a symbol of brother and sister love. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on her brother's wrist and wish for her long life. The brother in return vows to protect the sister. This loving festival of brother and sister is celebrated all over the country and to add some special touch to it you can even listen to some songs of Hindi cinema films that were superhit and celebrate the sister and brother share.

Have a look at the Bollywood songs here and right away add them to your Raksha Bandhan 2019 playlist.

  • Rakhi Dhagon Ka Tyohar

  • Meri Behena Ye Rakhi Ki Laaj

  • Behena Ne Bhai Ki Kalai

  • Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan

  • Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda

  • Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

  • Dekh Sakta Hoon

  • Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab

  • Hum Behanon Ke Liye

  • Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

