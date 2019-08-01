Rajpal Yadav joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan, says he's very excited about his character

Image Source : TWITTER Rajpal Yadav joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan

Bole Chudiyan is making news ever since the film has been announced. Previously, it hogged the limelight when Mouni Roy walked out of the movie and recently, yet again, the film hit the headlines when Rajpal Yadav was roped in. Bole Chudiyan will see Rajpal Yadav in an important role and opening up about the same, he revealed that he is quite happy about the movie happening to him.

Versatile Actor Rajpal Yadav who was last seen in Judwaa 2 shared his excitement on working in Bole Chudiyan which is being directed by Shamas Nawab Siddique and produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

“I’m very excited about my character and always look for versatile roles. I will and have always tried to showcase my versatility as an artiste", said Rajpal Yadav

Talking about Nawazuddin, Rajpal adds, “Bole Chudiyan is a special project for me because I’m going to work with my old buddies Nawazuddin bhai and Aditya bhai. Through this project we are going to share screen space after a long time. I’m also looking forward to working with Tamannaah and Kabir for the first time. So I’m very excited because it’s an altogether different cast and script.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be making a cameo in the film. The film also stars Gulaal fame Aditya Shrivastava and Kanchana 2 actor Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav has been seen in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Partner, Bhagam Bhag and Judwaa 2 among others.

