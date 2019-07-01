Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya trailer to be out tomorrow- Deets inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya trailer to be out tomorrow-

Rajkummar Rao shared a motion poster of his upcoming movie alongside kangana Ranaut and Amyra Dastur. The poster reveals the trailer out date of the movie Judgementall Hai Kya (जजMentalHaiKya). The title of the movie had been controversial, hence recently it got changed from Mentall Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. He took to his Instagram account and wrote, " #जजMentalHaiKya Trailer out tomorrow! #TrustNoOne #KanganaRanaut

Earlier the movie was clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. However, with a lot of controversies taking place, the release date of the movie has been pushed further. Now, it's actually the time for the trailer of the movie. The trailer of the movie will be out on July 2, 2019.

Kangana Ranaut herself said, "There will be a mild, small change in the title of the film. Because they find it a bit too harsh. And we are more than happy to do that. Other than that there are absolutely no cuts. They were rather thrilled to see the film."

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, जजMental Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to be released on July 26. Also, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik will be seen in the supporting role.

