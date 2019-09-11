Raazi actor Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli as villain

Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like Raazi and Gangs of Wasseypur, will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli as a villain.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2019 10:24 IST
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like "Raazi" and "Gangs of Wasseypur", will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Khaali Peeli" as a villain. Jaideep shared: "It's always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain- something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent."

The film is being produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Zafar said: "It's a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain."

#KhaaliPeeli

"We at Zee Studios are delighted to partner with Ali as he commences his journey as a producer. This is the first of many. It's such an exciting script with tremendously promising talent attached to the film. Exciting times ahead!" Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said. The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which will release on June 12, 2020.

 

(With IANS inputs)

