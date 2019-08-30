Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho gets leaked online within hours of release by TamilRockers

Prabhas starring Saaho gets leaked online within hours of release by TamilRockers

With a few hours of the release of superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, notorious piracy website TamilRockers leaked the film online. Fans were still enjoying the first day first show of the much-awaited film that TamilRockers made it available for everyone on the internet. The film is the latest victim that has fallen prey to piracy, earlier big-budget movies like Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War and others have also been leaked by the notorious website.

Delhi High Court, on August 12 directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to websites like TamilRockers and other illegal websites that are involved in unauthorized streaming and distribution of movies and tv series. Still, when John Abraham’s Batla House and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal hit the screens on August 15th, TamilRockers leaked the film online within a few hours of their release.

Coming back to Saaho, the film has been made with a budget of whopping Rs 350 crores. Since it has been leaked on the internet, it is likely that it will affect the box office of the film as well. On the other hand, Saho has already started breaking records as in many states it was the film with highest advance booking numbers.

Saaho happens to be a Sujeeth directorial and has released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 30. It was earlier slated to release on August 15 was pushed forward and will now hit the screens on August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and others. Saaho produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously.

