Post abrogation of Article 370, Bollywood rush to register titles like Kashmir Hamara Hai

Article 370

Two days after the central government announced abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood producers have started to enquire for registering film titles around the article. On Monday, the Centre also proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a separate bill.

The sudden change in the article and the subsequent piqued interest of filmmakers have now resulted in producers approaching Indian Motion Pictures' Producers' Association (IMPPA) to figure out possible title registrations. Several titles like "Article 370" and "Kashmir Hamara Hai" were reportedly registered and a source close to the body told PTI that the trend isn't new. "It doesn't work like you register a title and it's allotted. A slate of filmmakers want to make films on this topic as its a burning issue and we have received enquires from people as well. There have been some enquirers around the title 'Article 370'," the insider said.

According to the source, every time a monumental, newsworthy incident takes place, producers start the process. "Over the next few days there would be more enquiries and we expect people to register their titles in more numbers. But right now, things are just fine. The producers have to work out a basic story, a plot before registering a title.

"Even after Pulwama terror attack, there was a surge of titles being registered but we allot one title to one individual only. Other titles obviously get rejected. We are yet to approve any title," the source added.