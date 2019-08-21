Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra looks scared and bruised in first look of 'The Girl On The Train' Hindi remake

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in the Hindi remake of ‘The girl on the train’. The girl on the train is a 2016 movie and the lead role was played by Emily Brunt. The movie revolves around the story of an alcoholic woman who by chance becomes a part of an investigation case. Parineeti Chopra will be seen acing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the movie. Not just Parineeti, Kriti Kulhari who was last seen in Mission Mangal will also be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti. The first look of Parineeti Chopra's look in The Girl On The Train is recently released and it's definitely giving us goose bumps.

Parineeti Chopra too shared the first look of her upcoming movie The Girl On The Train and captioned it as,"Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life.#FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @amblin"

Kriti Kulhari too recently announced the news by captioning a picture as, "Shot our first scene together today... Mazedaar...damdaar Arre abhi toh party shuru hui hai @parineetichopra."

According to the buzz, Kriti Kulhari will be seen playing the role of a British cop.

In an earlier interview, Parineeti Chopra said, "I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why 'The Girl On The Train' really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on-screen before"

