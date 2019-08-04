Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Sunny Deol shares new poster of son Karan Deol’s debut movie

It’s the season of celebrity kids as after a lot of popular names like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey etc, another star kid will soon be seen stepping into the acting space and he is none other than Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. The young man is all set to make his debut through the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, 36 years after his father made his debut with Betaab. The announcement about the same was made by the Gadar actor who took to his social media to share a new poster from his son’s debut film.

Sharing the new poster on his Instagram handle, Sunny wrote alongside, "Proud and excited to bring the next generation of our family, my son Karan, along with Sahher who embark on their new journey of pehla pyaar with #PalPalDilKePaas. Teaser out on Monday at 11am!"

The poster depicted leading stars holding hands with their rock-climbing cables connected in heart-shape. Have a look:

Sunny, who will be the director of this film, in an interview to Mid-Day revealed, "The date has been special for me. We thought that it would be interesting to release the teaser on the same day. I would be lying if I said I am not nervous, but it's a feeling that any father would harbour when his son is taking his first big leap." The first poster was shared on Valentine’s Day.

For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring

Apart from Karan, Sunny Deol will also be introducing a new face as the leading lady and she will be none other than Sahher Bambba. Talking about the release, the film is all set to hit the screens on September 20.

