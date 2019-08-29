On National Sports Day, witness Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s victorious smile in Saand Ki Aankh new still

Saand Ki Aankh makers, on the occasion of National Sports Day, shared a new still from the film where the shooter dadis aka Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen in a cheerful mood. The actresses will be seen playing the role of two elderly sharpshooters from the village of Johri - Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar who took up the sport in their 50s. In the new still, the two of them can be seen holding their target card and having a victorious smile on their face.

The new picture was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter and said, “Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar... On #NationalSportsDay, here's a glimpse from #SaandKiAankh... Directed by Tushar Hiranandani... #Diwali 2019 release.” Both of them can be seen in a desi avatar wearing matching Haryanvi outfits having green shirt and blue skirt along with duppatas and bangles.

Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar... On #NationalSportsDay, here's a glimpse from #SaandKiAankh... Directed by Tushar Hiranandani... #Diwali 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/wee4Vld1ja — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

Not only this, Taapsee who will be seen playing the role of Prakashi Tomar took to her Instagram story to wish National Sports Day by sharing a childhood picture of her from her school days where she is holding the winner’s certificate after a sports competition.

Taapse Pannu's post on National Sports Day

Saand Ki Aankh will release on Diwali this year and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The teaser which was released on July 11 garnered a lot of attention on social media. Check it out:

